Iran Vs US: United Kingdom Issues Security Alert To Citizens In Nigeria

Some Muslim groups in Nigerian have held protests in support of Iran in Abuja where they burnt the US flag. UK, in its latest travel advice via the Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued on Tuesday, urged its citizens in Nigeria to avoid large gatherings and also stay clear of any unsafe areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020

 

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens in Nigeria to be more security conscious and vigilant due to rising threat between United States and Iran over the killing of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani, by an airstrike by America.

Some Muslim groups in Nigerian have held protests in support of Iran in Abuja where they burnt the US flag.

UK, in its latest travel advice via the Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued on Tuesday, urged its citizens in Nigeria to avoid large gatherings and also stay clear of any unsafe areas.

It said, “Following the death of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani, in a US strike in Baghdad on January 3, the Nigerian Inspector-General of Police has placed his forces across the country on high alert because of an increased risk of public disturbance.

“The British High Commission is not aware of specific threats against British nationals but you should continue to avoid large crowds and public demonstrations as they can turn violent unexpectedly and at short notice.

“If you become aware of any nearby unrest or disturbances, you should leave the area immediately.”

SaharaReporters, New York

