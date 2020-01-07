JUST IN: After UN Appointment, Nigerian Government Reverses Suspension Of Rural Electrification Agency MD

Damilola Ogunbiyi



Days after joining and beginning her new assignment as United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All, the Nigerian Government has reversed the suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi as Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency.

Ogunbiyi was suspended by Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, over undisclosed infractions in the agency.

Following her suspension, SaharaReporters had reported that Ogunbiyi submitted her resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on October 7, 2019, before she was suspended three months later.

Staff of the agency had also condemned the incident and slammed the minister for 'hating women'.

Reversing the suspension order, the government formally accepted her resignation.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency be reversed.

"Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her take up her new UN appointment," a release from the presidency reads.

