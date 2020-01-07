Release Of Kidnap Gang Ringleader By Police Leads To Protest In Adamawa



Residents of Girei, Adamawa State, took to the streets on Tuesday morning to protest the release of the alleged leader of a kidnap gang.

The gang is said to include Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Girei Local Government Area, Ibrahim Jaka, and his four siblings.

The protesting residents said Jaka and his brothers were arrested by a local vigilante group and handed over to the police.

Saidu Hamma, a local chief in the area, told journalists that the suspect was released by the police after pressure from the national hierarchy of Miyetti Allah.

He said, "We arrested Jaka about two weeks ago and handed him over to the police; we later got to hear that he had been released.

"We approached the Commissioner of Police for explanation but he told us that he released him on bail to help bring his brothers; but we suspect foul play.

"At this point, Jaka was rearrested and taken to Force Headquarters, Abuja. He was released for the second time.

"The disturbing part of the story is that these people are carrying dangerous firearms and we hear that Miyetti Allah national hierarchy is behind all the pressure to set Jaka and his brothers free."

Commissioner of Police in the state, Audu Madaki, denied releasing the suspect.

He said, "The allegation is untrue because since I assumed duty, my focus has been to fight crime."

SaharaReporters can confirm sighting Isa Jaka and three other suspects at Chief Magistrate Court 4 in a police van. However, the ringleader, Jaka, was not among those sighted in court, confirming that he was have been freed as alleged.

