Rivers Governor, Wike, Tasks Judges On Justice Dispensation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020


Rivers State governor,  Nyesom Wike, has called on judges to show more commitment in the administration of justice. 

Speaking during the swearing-in of judges of Rivers State High Court and Customary Court at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital, on Tuesday,  Wike urged the judges to observe their oath of office as they work for the state.

He said, "It is easy to take oath of office and difficult to abide by the oath of office.  

"As judges, show commitment in the administration of justice. 

"Wherever you serve, it is important for you to show commitment."

The Rivers State governor charged judges to be fearless, firm and steadfast in the dispensation of justice for the good of society. 

He added, "This country can be better if the judiciary plays its role. 

"The judiciary is the the most powerful.  When the executive is wrong, the judiciary is there to correct it. Anything done by the executive, can be upturned by the judiciary if they are firm."
 

