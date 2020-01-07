Sacked Delta Civil Servants Demand Reinstatement

The affected civil servants were sacked in 2015 shortly after Okowa assumed office as governor of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020

 

Around 3,000 sacked Delta State civil servants on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to demand their reinstatement.

The affected civil servants were sacked in 2015 shortly after Okowa assumed office as governor of the state.

Out of the affected 3,000 workers, 450 have been reinstated by the state government after persistent protests by the civil servants.

The protesters lamented that the reinstatement process has been hijacked by politicians, who have inserted the names of their relatives.

The protesting workers threatened to drag the state governor and the government before a competent court of law should they fail to revisit all issues to ensure justice prevails.

“We will not relent in our struggle until justice is done. We know that the governor is not aware of the malpractice that has taken place. The original list was altered, and unknown names of people who did not apply for the job were used to replace those who merited it.

“We will do everything within legal means to reclaim our jobs.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Ondo Judiciary Workers To Call Off Four-Month-Old Strike This Week
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Civil Servants Bemoan Delay In Payment Of October Salaries
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Return These Cars Or Face The People, Labour Congress Warns Greedy Senators
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Fuel Price Protest Hit By Low Turnout In Lagos, But NLC Says It's Not Discouraged
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Accuses Gov. Fayose Of Concealing Monthly Internally Generated Revenue, Seeks Resolution Of Strike
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Aero Contractors: Labor Unions Picket Airline Over Staff Severance Packages
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: After UN Appointment, Nigerian Government Reverses Suspension Of Rural Electrification Agency MD
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International U.S Criticises Russia, China For Keeping Mum Over Attack On Embassy
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Firm Reveals How U.S. Government Allegedly Influenced Buhari To Stop Chibok Girls' Rescue
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bomb Explosion Kills 32, Injures Over 35 Persons In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Iran Vs US: United Kingdom Issues Security Alert To Citizens In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Personnel Threaten To Leave Duty Post In Yobe, Accuse Military Authorities Of Neglect, Starvation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Release Of Kidnap Gang Ringleader By Police Leads To Protest In Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Ambush Operation Lafiya Dole Commander In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports Mane, Oshoala Emerge Best Male, Female Footballers In Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Iran VS USA: Muslim Groups Protest In Abuja, Burn United States Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Court Orders NERC To Halt Increase Of Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Identity Of U.S Soldier Killed During Al-Shabaab Attack On Military Base Revealed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad