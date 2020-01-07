Sacked Delta Civil Servants Demand Reinstatement

Around 3,000 sacked Delta State civil servants on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to demand their reinstatement.

The affected civil servants were sacked in 2015 shortly after Okowa assumed office as governor of the state.

Out of the affected 3,000 workers, 450 have been reinstated by the state government after persistent protests by the civil servants.

The protesters lamented that the reinstatement process has been hijacked by politicians, who have inserted the names of their relatives.

The protesting workers threatened to drag the state governor and the government before a competent court of law should they fail to revisit all issues to ensure justice prevails.

“We will not relent in our struggle until justice is done. We know that the governor is not aware of the malpractice that has taken place. The original list was altered, and unknown names of people who did not apply for the job were used to replace those who merited it.

“We will do everything within legal means to reclaim our jobs.”