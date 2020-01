Victim



Six-year-old son of Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot Tubonah, has been rescued after three weeks in captivity.

The boy was kidnapped at his father’s resident at Opolo area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

The rescue operation was carried out by operatives of Puff Adder attached to the Bayelsa Police Command in the creeks of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Suspected kidnapper

The command has also paraded the suspected kidnappers behind the act.