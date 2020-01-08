Again, Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram Terrorists In Monguno

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2020

 

Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled an attack by a sect of the Boko Haram terrorist in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that a patrol team of the Operation Lafiya Dole engaged in the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts against Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa terrorists was attacked near Monguno town on Tuesday evening, PRNigeria reports. 

Reinforcement was quickly sent from troops located in other platforms to assist in repelling the attack with casualties on both sides.

"The attack was subsequently repelled. Though there were fewer casualties on the Nigerian troops through Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, many Boko Haram terrorists were however, eliminated during the encounter," the source said.

