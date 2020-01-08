No Oyo Worker Will Earn Less Than New Minimum Wage -Governor Makinde

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2020

 

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has said no worker in the state would earn less than the national minimum wage.

Makinde gave the assurance on Wednesday during the 2020 Inter-Religious Prayer Service organised by the state government at the state Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He said a committee had been set up to oversee the negotiation and implementation of the new minimum wage.

The governor said his government was on the same page with labour on the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

He said government and the civil servants would be reasonable in the negotiation, saying they were heading in the same direction of delivering good governance and development to the state.

Makinde further reiterated his administration’s commitment towards improved welfare for the state workforce and better living standard of the residents.
 

