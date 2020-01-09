Court Orders NCAC Boss, Runsewe, Remanded In Custody Over Land Tussle

Justice Okeke made the order in a ruling on a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Ltd against the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Federal Capital Development Authority, DG of NCAC, and Minister of Culture and Tourism as first to fourth defendants respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2020


Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday ordered Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture to be kept with the Nigerian Correctional Services.

The motion dated June 21, 2019 was brought pursuant to Order 47 rule 10 subrules 1 , 2 and 3 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018.

The motion of the claimant sought for an order of court committing Runsewe to prison for contempt of the order of court made on December 15, 2017.

Justice Okeke described the act of Runsewe as contemptuous.

The court had ordered stay of proceedings for the parties in the suit on every activity bordering on the demolition of the Arts and Craft village located in the Central Business District area of the FCT.

It said the NCAC boss flouted the order and demolished the place.

But reacting to the court's pronouncement on Thursday, Runsewe's media manager, Mr Frank Meke, told SaharaReporters that the matter was in court and that it would be resolved as soon as possible.

According to him, the land in question belongs to the government and in due time the truth of the matter will be revealed, adding that the NCAC boss didn't flout the court's order. 

He said Runsewe will address the matter officially in the coming days. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

