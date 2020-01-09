EFCC Silent Over Invasion Of Shehu Sani’s Residence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has continued to keep mute 24 hours after the invasion of the Abuja residence of former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

The EFCC on Wednesday stormed Sani’s house located in Wuse 2, Abuja, around 3:30pm, ransacking the entire place before leaving.

Since the invasion, the anti-graft agency is yet to make any official statement on the reason behind the action.

Also, the commission has refused to respond to all inquiries seeking to know why Sani’s apartment was searched, as calls and messages put across to spokesperson for the agency has been left unattended.

The commission had obtained a order to detain Sani for 14 days.

While in detention, the commission had searched his mobile phone and refused him bail.

Sani, a vocal critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, was arrested for allegedly extorting $20,000 from Dauda, owner of ASD Motors.

SaharaReporters findings, however, showed that the EFCC arrested the former senator before seeking out his accuser to prove his innocence.