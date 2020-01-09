Gunrunner Reveals How He Supplies Arms To Bandits In Zamfara, Kaduna

Salau made the confession in Hausa while being interrogated by DSP Hassan Gimba Sule, the Minna Sector Commander of the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, in a video clip published by PRNigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2020

Samson Salau PRNigeria

 

Samson Salau, a gunrunner arrested by the police, has narrated how he acquires and sells guns to armed robbers and bandits in some states in the North.

Salau, who was arrested in Minna, Niger State's capital, and caught with two pistols and 46 bullets, promised to cooperate with the police in tracking and arresting dealers, who patronise him.

Salau said he has engaged in the illicit business for over three years.

He said, "After buying the AK-47, rounds of magazine, and pistols, I export and sell them to bandits and robbers in Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Nasarawa states. 

"I do buy a pistol for N90,000 and sell it for N120,000.

"In the last three years, I have purchased and sold about 100 AK-47 guns and 30 pistols. 

"I bought and also sold about 2,000 to 10,000 rounds of magazines, and 2000 bullets.

"I normally buy a round of magazine for AK-47 for N300 and sell it at N450,while I get a pack of bullets for pistols at N300 and sell for N400."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

