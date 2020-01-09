N2.9bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Lagos Businessman Until January 29



The ongoing court vacation has stalled the arraignment of a Lagos businessman, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi, alleged to have obtained the sum of N2.9bn by false pretences from a petroleum company, Eunisell Limited.



Consequently, the case has been adjourned until January 29 when the accused businessman will be arraigned alingside his company, Idid Nigeria Limited.

The offences were alleged to have been committed contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, CapA6, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

Though the defendant was not in court, his counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), and prosecuting state counsel from Directorate of Public Prosecution from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, A K. Alilu, were in court.

When the matter was first mentioned in court last December, the defendants were not in court hence the matter was adjourned until January 9 for arraignment but the court was on vacation.

Etiaba told the court that they were not opposing arraignment and trial, before the matter was eventually adjourned to the new date.

