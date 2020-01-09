N2.9bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Lagos Businessman Until January 29

The offences were alleged to have been committed contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, CapA6, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2020


The ongoing court vacation has stalled the arraignment of a Lagos businessman, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi, alleged to have obtained the sum of N2.9bn by false pretences from a petroleum company, Eunisell Limited. 
 
Consequently, the case has been adjourned until January 29 when the accused businessman will be arraigned alingside his company, Idid Nigeria Limited. 

The offences were alleged to have been committed contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, CapA6, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act. 

Though the defendant was not in court, his counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), and prosecuting state counsel from Directorate of Public Prosecution from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, A K.  Alilu, were in court.

When the matter was first mentioned in court last December, the defendants were not in court hence the matter was adjourned until January 9 for arraignment but the court was on vacation. 

Etiaba told the court that they were not opposing arraignment and trial, before the matter was eventually adjourned to the new date. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Arts Court Orders NCAC Boss, Runsewe, Remanded In Custody Over Land Tussle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Ikoyi Prison Electrocution: Court Fixes January 13 To Hear Suit Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Mompha’s N33bn Laundering Trial Resumes January 15
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Authorities Tried To Strike Deal With Sowore In Custody – Falana Says
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Release Of Kidnap Gang Ringleader By Police Leads To Protest In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America USA VS Iran: Nigeria Tops US President Donald Trump's Stronghold -Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics EFCC Operatives Raid Shehu Sani's Residence In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Arts Court Orders NCAC Boss, Runsewe, Remanded In Custody Over Land Tussle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Army Personnel Injured, Several Terrorists Killed During Gunfight In Katsina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunner Reveals How He Supplies Arms To Bandits In Zamfara, Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill PDP Chairman In Delta
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Shame Of A Nation Ruled By Shameless Leaders Cheered On By Pauperised, Pitiable Citizens! By Frisky Larr
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics HEDA Commends Borno Governor For Exposing Corrupt Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International U.S Criticises Russia, China For Keeping Mum Over Attack On Embassy
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education National Universities Commission Unbundles Mass Communication Degree In Nigerian Universities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: After UN Appointment, Nigerian Government Reverses Suspension Of Rural Electrification Agency MD
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad