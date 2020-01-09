Nigerian Navy Rescues Three Expatriates From Captors

The Nigerian Navy said it has rescued three expatriates abducted by gunmen on-board MV AMBIKA off Ramos River, Agge, Bayelsa State.

On January 2, some suspected sea robbers attacked a Sterling Global Oil vessel, MV AMBIKA, about 3.2 nautical mile off Ramos River entrance while also killing some naval officers.

Those kidnapped are an Indian, Mr Varonray Anandan, 29, and two Russians, Mr Roman Dmitriev, 34 and Mr Mikhail Finenko, 31.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, Flag Officer Commanding, also confirmed the death of three of its personnel.

He said, “A gun battle ensued leading to the death of four naval ratings and some of the assailants while other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

“During the incident, the assailants abducted three crew members of the MV AMBIKA comprising one Indian and two Russians and moved them to undisclosed location in the creek.

“Following intelligence report on the activities of the group to relocate the victims to Ondo State, the military units across the Niger Delta were placed on red alert.

“At about 22:30 on January 7, intelligence report reveals that the victims had been moved to Awoye in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Accordingly, the personnel of the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, were alerted to the development and lay siege to the criminals and rescued the expatriates.

“The rescued victims have been given medical attention by a team of doctors from the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri.”