UTME Candidates Lament Tough NIN Enrolment In Abuja

Some prospective candidates of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has expressed displeasure at the cumbersome process of registration and enrolment for National Identity Number.

A large number of the candidates, who besieged the headquarters of National Identity Management Commission on Wednesday in Abuja lamented the stress they were made to pass through and spent three to four days before issuance of temporary card.

Most of the students said the exercise was a waste of time and energy as they spent four days before they were registered.

The students said the process was slow because the officials were not on the ground to attend to them.

The candidates fumed at how they were made to line up and suffered under the scotching sun.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had recently announced its partnership with NIMC with a view to harmonising data of candidates for the forthcoming UTME.

The House of Representatives had asked JAMB to suspend the policy till 2021 to allow more time and better awareness for prospective candidates.