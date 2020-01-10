EFCC Breaks Silence On Detention Of Shehu Sani

Sani is being detained for allegedly obtaining $25,000 from an auto dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda, to bribe EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in order to protect him from an investigation by the agency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has spoken up on the detention of ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement signed by its acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, said the senator is being treated well and he is detained in a very decent environment, adding that Sani has a case to answer.

“Invariably, claims in some quarters of the breach of his fundamental human rights are merely in the imagination of the purveyors of such claims.

“Let it be stated clearly that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards his alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect being probed for a serious offence like the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offence.

“It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains.”

 

