Nigerian Author, Chukwuemeka Ike, Dies At 88

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2020

Chukwuemeka Ike, one of Nigeria’s most read novelists, has died.

Ike died on Thursday in Anambra State at the age of 88.

The writer achieved acclaim for his works such as Toads for Supper, his first work published in 1965, The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.

He served as an academic in various roles including as a registrar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a visiting professor at the University of Jos.

He also served as the registrar of the West African Examination Council, the first Nigerian to hold that position.

Until his death, he was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba, Anambra, a position he held since 2008.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

