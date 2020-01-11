Boko Haram: Over 1,200 Teachers In North-East To Be Trained On New Training Technique

Muslim women and girls sit in a derelict classroom in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on May 12, 2012.

Over 1,200 teachers from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states are set to be trained on new techniques that will enable them help young people stay away from acts of terror in the North-East region.

Stakeholders at a training for teachers organised by Victim Support Fund agreed that education was instrumental to making terrorism unattractive.

VSF Executive Director, Sunday Ochoche, said they were training teachers to enhance their capacities as part of the move to keep youths away from the terror group.

The training was on pedagogy skills, classroom management, safety and psycho social support.

Ochoche, who noted that VSF had intervened in areas of health, peace building and reconstruction, said the education sector was receiving special attention because of its unique role in addressing the root cause of the insurgency.

He said apart from reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools equipped with teaching and learning materials, about 200,000 children in the affected states had received support from the fund.

He added that VSF plans to add additional 50,000 children in 2020.

He said, “This year, we are providing training for 1,200 teachers. We also have 50,000 pupils that would be added into our education support programme.

“We are also introducing a new component for school inspectors because we want to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation process.”