Ex-Niger Delta Militants Write Buhari Over Delay In Ogoni Cleanup, Completion Of East-West Road

The ex-militant leaders also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the successful completion of the Ogoni clean-up and compel oil multinationals to engage youths from the region in gainful employment to sustain the ongoing peace in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2020

 

Former leaders of militants groups in the Niger Delta have written to President Muhammadu Buhari over the need for the completion of the East-West road project and an increase in the funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in order to secure lives, encourage security and increase capacity of youths in the region.

National President of Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative, Pastor Reuben Wilson also known as General Pastor, called for spirited efforts by all stakeholders to further drive development initiatives in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “We are appealing to President Buhari to help complete the East-West Road which has become a death trap, causing loss of lives and damage to vehicles.

“We also call on him to look into the Ogoni clean-up to ensure the project is successfully completed.

“He should compel oil companies working in the region to engage youths in the region to avoid restiveness instead of importing workers from outside.”

