Group Advocates Against Persecution Of Witches In Africa

According to the organisation, the main objective of the initiative is to create a witch hunting free Africa by sensitising Africans on the issue and spearheading the advocacy for alleged witches on the continent over the next 10 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2020

 

A group, Advocacy for Alleged Witches, has called for a decade of activism against witch persecution in Africa from 2020 to 2030.

According to the organisation, the main objective of the initiative is to create a witch hunting free Africa by sensitising Africans on the issue and spearheading the advocacy for alleged witches on the continent over the next 10 years.

To realise this objective, AfAW said it will share latest news on witchcraft allegation/witch persecution, engage state and non-state actors in the field of witchcraft accusation, intervene to protect alleged witches, and also educate accusers.

In a statement, initiator of the campaign, Leo Igwe, disclosed that the organisation will also lobby local, national and regional and global institutions in tackling abuses that are linked to witch persecution and witch hunting.

He said, “The organisation will also cooperate with institutions with similar aims and objectives, organise public education and enlightenment campaigns to reason people out of the misconceptions that drive witch persecution and other harmful traditional practices through trainings, workshops and seminars for various interest groups.

“AfAW’s campaign is founded on the principles that witchcraft is a myth and an imaginary crime which no one commits, attributions of causing harm through occult means are based on hearsay and misinformation, panic and anxieties, fear and superstition, witch persecution, killings and trials are forms of human rights abuses that should not be tolerated in the name of religion, culture or tradition.

“I urge all Africans including those in the Diaspora to join efforts with us to achieve this important objective.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Itsekiris Announces Demise Of Monarch, Unveils New Olu As Succession Crisis Looms
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Politics 'Enough Is Enough' — Alaafin Of Oyo 'Demands' End To Federal Character
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Top Kano State Government Officials Quit
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Traditional Ruler Escapes Kidnap Attempt By Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
CRIME Zamfara Govt Sacks Monarch For Conniving With Bandits To Terrorise Subjects
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Energy NMA Chairman Urges Bobrisky, Other Transgender To Seek Psychological Help
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EFCC Breaks Silence On Detention Of Shehu Sani
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Cannot Be Silent When Lies Are Told Against Me –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Thoughts Of Suicide Is Only Thing On My Mind –Okolie, Man Unlawfully Detained By DSS For Using SIM Card Previously Owned By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Armed Bandits Kill Nigerian Air Force Official In Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Iran Confirms Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Given 12-hour Ultimatum To Leave South African Town
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Author, Chukwuemeka Ike, Dies At 88
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education JUST IN: JAMB Suspends NIN Requirement For Prospective Candidates Until 2021
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Seven Travellers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram: Borno Governor Donates 70 Surveillance Vehicles To Army, Police, Others
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Over 1,200 Teachers In North-East To Be Trained On New Training Technique
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta MEND Emissaries Visit Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Attack On His House, Demand Release Of Okah Brothers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad