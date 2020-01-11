JUST IN: JAMB Suspends NIN Requirement For Prospective Candidates Until 2021

This follows public outcry and difficulty experienced by candidates trying to register for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2020

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended the National Identity Number requirement for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

This follows public outcry and difficulty experienced by candidates trying to register for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a new initiative, JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said the National Identity Management Commission will create registration centres at every computer-based test centres across the country “for candidates, who do not have the NIN to avoid difficulties in writing the examination.” 

The board had in October 2019 announced that NIN will be a prerequisite for all prospective admission seekers to register for the 2020 UTME.

SaharaReporters had reported that some prospective UTME candidates expressed displeasure at the cumbersome process of registration and enrolment for the NIN. 

A large number of candidates flooded the registration centres in Lagos and Abuja as personnel of the NIMC were unable to answer them all.

See Also Education UTME Candidates Lament Tough NIN Enrolment In Abuja 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram: Over 1,200 Teachers In North-East To Be Trained On New Training Technique
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education National Universities Commission Unbundles Mass Communication Degree In Nigerian Universities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UTME Candidates Lament Tough NIN Enrolment In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill University Don In Edo
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Mobilize For ‘Independence Day’ Protest Over University Teachers Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EFCC Breaks Silence On Detention Of Shehu Sani
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Cannot Be Silent When Lies Are Told Against Me –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Thoughts Of Suicide Is Only Thing On My Mind –Okolie, Man Unlawfully Detained By DSS For Using SIM Card Previously Owned By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Armed Bandits Kill Nigerian Air Force Official In Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Iran Confirms Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Given 12-hour Ultimatum To Leave South African Town
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Author, Chukwuemeka Ike, Dies At 88
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Tradition Group Advocates Against Persecution Of Witches In Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Seven Travellers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram: Borno Governor Donates 70 Surveillance Vehicles To Army, Police, Others
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Over 1,200 Teachers In North-East To Be Trained On New Training Technique
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Niger Delta MEND Emissaries Visit Ex-President, Jonathan, Over Attack On His House, Demand Release Of Okah Brothers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad