JUST IN: JAMB Suspends NIN Requirement For Prospective Candidates Until 2021

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended the National Identity Number requirement for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

This follows public outcry and difficulty experienced by candidates trying to register for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a new initiative, JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said the National Identity Management Commission will create registration centres at every computer-based test centres across the country “for candidates, who do not have the NIN to avoid difficulties in writing the examination.”

The board had in October 2019 announced that NIN will be a prerequisite for all prospective admission seekers to register for the 2020 UTME.

SaharaReporters had reported that some prospective UTME candidates expressed displeasure at the cumbersome process of registration and enrolment for the NIN.

A large number of candidates flooded the registration centres in Lagos and Abuja as personnel of the NIMC were unable to answer them all.

