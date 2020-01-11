We Are Under Constant Attack, Southern Kaduna Residents Cry Out

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has called on the Nigerian Government to intervene and save them from constantly attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen.

The group said the killings, which now occur on a daily basis, have gone on unchecked and intensified because of a lack of intervention from appropriate authorities.

In a statement on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, Luka Binniyat, SOKAPU said that the attacks have forced law-abiding citizens of the area to flee their homes to neighbouring states.

Giving a timeline of attack, Binniyat said, “On January 6, a peaceful Gbagyi community in Chikun LGA on its eastern boundary with Kajuru LGA was again raided by the invading terrorists.

“In that attack, Mr Yusuf Sule (39) and his family were hard hit. The bandits killed his younger brother, Eli Sule (35) a father of five children, Danjuma Bulus (30) a father of four children, his cousin, Istifanus Auta (31) a father of three children.

“Also, his wife Ladi Yusuf, a nursing mother, was abducted with her six month's old baby. His younger brother, Bulus Sule, and wife, Rebecca Sule, were also kidnapped.

“Meanwhile, Irmiya Yusuf, son of Yusuf Sule, who survived gunshot wounds, is receiving treatment at a local clinic.

“On Wednesday, January 8, armed gunmen again attacked the defenceless Good Shepherd Major Catholic Seminary, Buwaya, Kaduna. The school authority in an official statement said the attackers barraged the school for over 30 minutes unchallenged. After they left, four seminarians were missing, having been taken away by the vicious attackers.

“In Badna, Guruku Ward, still in Chikun LGA, another Gbagyi community, 40 people were kidnapped in one fell swoop around the same time. Rev, Samaila Yusuf of the local Baptist church was among the victims. Till date, the fate of the victims is yet unknown.”

The group called on well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to aid in establishing a neighbourhood watch similar to the Civilian Joint Task Force in Borno State in order to stem the tide of unrelenting attacks.

It also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to live up to its responsibilities of securing lives and properties of all Nigerians.