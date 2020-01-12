Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to investigate the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for money laundering.

The coalition said the investigation must be done to save the country from international embarrassment following the arrest of Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, by the Interpol in France for being in possession of $2m.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Country Director of the coalition, John Mayaki, an ex- spokesperson for Obaseki, said the administration had damaged public trust, adding that Edo State was trying to steer clear the matter.

He said, “The EFCC has to immediately intervene to save the country and the administration of President Muhammad Buhari from looming international embarrassment since major national newspapers already reported the discovery of the dirty money allegedly amounting to $2m.

“The poor response from the Edo State Government over this humongous scandal and the attempt to conceal the dirty money while also denying the victim (Mr Osaze Osewingie Ero), is an indication that Governor Godwin Obaseki has inadvertently owned up to the crime and must be brought to book.”

He posited that the EFCC had an obligation to bring under scrutiny the financial records and dealings of the Edo State Government, particularly as it concerns the singing of MOUs and partnership with some foreign bodies.