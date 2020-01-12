Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Says He'll Forgive Critics Of His Administration

El-Rufai was responding to a Twitter USER, who slammed him for not responding to a question raised by Aisha Yesufu, a rights activist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2020

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has informed critics that he will forgive them for criticising his administration.

El-Rufai was responding to a Twitter USER, who slammed him for not responding to a question raised by Aisha Yesufu, a rights activist.

Yesufu had quoted a 2014 tweet by el-Rufai commenting on the use of the presidential jet.

She tweeted, “Who is now breaking the implication of Buhari's N8.5bn 2020 budget to maintain presidential fleet? 

"Please tell me I am wrong about the figure!” Her post was in reference to the use of a presidential jet by Hanan, daughter of Muhammadu Buhari.

In his initial reponse, el-Rufai said he does not respond to people that don’t vote in Kaduna, adding that he is focused on governing the state rather than exchanging words with people looking for cheap publicity.

The Kaduna governor then said he will ignore and also forgive them.

“Once and final response: I do not respond to every dimwit who never voted in Kaduna State on my TL. 

"I am trying to govern our state and disinterested in being a public commentator/responder to publicity/follower-seeking, anonymous and jobless clowns with neither credentials nor address. 

“Afterword: The most efficient and effective way to hurt those seeking unearned attention, cheap retweets and Twitter following is to ignore them. 

"Depression and sychosis set in for ignored inanities and non-entities, manifesting into anger, insults and fabrications. I will forgive you!,” el-Rufai tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics EFCC Breaks Silence On Detention Of Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Your Day Of Reckoning Very Near, El-Zakzaky’s Followers Tell President Buhari, Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Children Not Authorised To Use Presidential Jets –Falana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Detained Ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Reveals How He Met His Accuser, Link Between Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EFCC Breaks Silence On Detention Of Shehu Sani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Your Day Of Reckoning Very Near, El-Zakzaky’s Followers Tell President Buhari, Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Children Not Authorised To Use Presidential Jets –Falana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Detained Ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Reveals How He Met His Accuser, Link Between Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Does GEJ Nurse A Comeback Ambition? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Government Set To Return $9.6m Ibori Loot To Nigeria, Delta Authorities Allegedly Unaware Of Move
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Officials Search Inmates, Beg To Be Covered Up After SaharaReporters’ Story Exposes Torture, Extortion Inside Maiduguri Correctional Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News We Are Under Constant Attack, Southern Kaduna Residents Cry Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Thoughts Of Suicide Is Only Thing On My Mind –Okolie, Man Unlawfully Detained By DSS For Using SIM Card Previously Owned By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad