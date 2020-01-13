Clash Between Farmers And Herders Leaves Two Persons Dead In Edo

Trouble started over the alleged slaughtering of an 11-year-old boy, who had gone to fetch firewood for his family.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

File Photo

A clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sobe under Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday has reportedly left two persons dead. 

Trouble started over the alleged slaughtering of an 11-year-old boy, who had gone to fetch firewood for his family, a report by PUNCH said.

An eyewitness said the boy, whose body was found on Sunday inside a bush, was allegedly killed by herdsmen grazing on the farm.

The eyewitness, who sought anonymity, said the boy’s relatives from the Kwale extraction mobilised the youth for a reprisal, went after the herders, and killed one of them in the process.

Chairman of the local government, Mr Frank Ilaboya, while reacting to the killings, appealed for calm in the community.

Ilaboya said he has informed the Edo Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, about the killings and also requested reinforcement.

“There is the need for everybody to remain peaceful and calm in the community,” he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

