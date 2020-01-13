EFCC Arrests Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state, adding that their arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested eight people suspected to be Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC said its Ibadan Zonal Office effected the arrest over the weekend.

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state, adding that their arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission.

“The suspects, whose ages range between 17 and 30 were apprehended at different locations across the ancient city.

“They are Abdulrahman Qozeem, Umoru Ibrahim, Umoru Abdulahi Gregory, Famous Ose Itahma, Umoru Shaibu Pedro, Durrele Oyeniyi, Umoru Evidence and Judge Okoye.

“Their arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission concerning their alleged involvement in Internet-related crimes.

“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents suspected to contain false pretences.”

The anti-graft agency said the suspects arrested will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Pension Fraud: Maina Begs Judge For Bail Variation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption United Kingdom Government Set To Return $9.6m Ibori Loot To Nigeria, Delta Authorities Allegedly Unaware Of Move
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari's Rejection Of A Rolls Royce In London, Obasanjo And Lessons Of History By Dr. Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Abolish National Assembly It's A Syndicate Scam! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Man To Death Over Murder In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption EFCC’s Prosecution Of Rickey Tarfa Exposes Crisis Of Bribery In Judiciary
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Sports I'm Buying Arsenal Football Club In 2021, Says Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Amotekun: A Good Start, Let’s Go For It, To Hell With Northerners’ Nonsense By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Legal Practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, Condemns Usage Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Never Again By Prof Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Clash Between Farmers And Herders Leaves Two Persons Dead In Edo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Arts Persons Interested In Government Property Behind My Sentencing By Court –Runsewe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Hospitalised In London Over Undisclosed Illness
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad