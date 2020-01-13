EFCC Arrests Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested eight people suspected to be Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC said its Ibadan Zonal Office effected the arrest over the weekend.

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state, adding that their arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission.

“The suspects, whose ages range between 17 and 30 were apprehended at different locations across the ancient city.

“They are Abdulrahman Qozeem, Umoru Ibrahim, Umoru Abdulahi Gregory, Famous Ose Itahma, Umoru Shaibu Pedro, Durrele Oyeniyi, Umoru Evidence and Judge Okoye.

“Their arrest was sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission concerning their alleged involvement in Internet-related crimes.

“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents suspected to contain false pretences.”

The anti-graft agency said the suspects arrested will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.