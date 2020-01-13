Fire Razes Furniture Market In Abuja, Destroys Valuables

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed at Kugbo furniture market in Abuja Municipal Area Council of Federal Capital Territory after fire gutted over 39 shops.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when shop owners were yet to resume for the day.

Some affected furniture makers at the market said they were alerted by security guards on duty to the incident.

One of the victims, Timothy Eze, said he lost all his furniture, industrial machine and generating set worth N8m to the inferno.

There have been cases of fire outbreak in the market in the past with little or no effort by the FCT administration to prevent a recurrence.