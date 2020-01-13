Group Urges EFCC To Investigate Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda Over Attempted Bribery





The Civil Society Groups for the Defence of Human Rights, Justice and Equity has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate Alhaji Sani Dauda popularly known as ASD, alongside Senator Shehu Sani for attempting to bribe the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The group posited that both individuals must be investigated following the confession by ASD on his part in the act.

The CSO also frowned at the commission for arresting and detaining only Sani while ASD walks freely.

Recall that the EFCC had arrested Sani for allegedly obtaining $25,000 from ASD to bribe Magu in order to protect him from an investigation by the agency.

The EFCC has also searched Sani's mobile phones and invaded his residence in search of incriminating evidence to be used against him.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the commission arrested the former senator before seeking out his accuser to prove his innocence.

Condemning the bias of the EFCC, spokesperson for the rights group, Adamu Matazu, while addressing journalists on Sunday, urged the EFCC to investigate ASD for willingly attempting to compromise an ongoing investigation and pending judicial cases.

Matazu said, “As civil society groups (Conscience of the Nation), we will not fold our arms and watch the desecration of the temple of justice by some unscrupulous elements with connection in higher places, and must be aware that the whole world is watching on how they will eventually deliver justice dispassionately or subvert the course of justice in the case of Abubakar Musa Abubakar vs Nasiba Sani Dauda and others, most especially that the EFCC’s report in the public domain and as published by various newspapers to the effect that N1m each was given to four judges in order to compromise any case before them where Abubakar Musa Abubakar is a party.

“We will accept nothing less than the unbiased dispensation of justice without unnecessary meddlesomeness or influence and inducement by making sure that only proven facts are admitted as evidence as we shall monitor the proceedings from the beginning to a logical conclusion.”

