JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law

In a post on Twitter, Buhari said, “I am pleased to announce that this morning I signed into law the Finance Bill, 2019."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday signed the country’s finance bill into law.

“This is the first time since the return of democracy in 1999 that a federal budget is being accompanied by the passage of a Finance Bill specially designed to support its implementation, and to create a truly enabling environment for business and investment by the private sector. 

“I thank the leadership and members of the National Assembly for the hard work and support that have gone into the passage of the landmark Deep Offshore and Inland Basin PSC Amendment Bill, and the Finance Bill; both vital to the successful implementation of the 2020 Budget.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

