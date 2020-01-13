Legal Practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, Condemns Usage Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

Outspoken legal practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, has condemned the usage of a presidential jet for a private trip by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

The young Miss Buhari was conveyed to Bauchi in a presidential aircraft for a photography project as part of her academic project on Thursday, sparking outrage among citizens.

While reacting to the incident on Monday, Ogunye said that President Buhari was abusing his office by allowing such acts.

According to him, usage of facilities with presidential seal should be restricted to only people recognised by the constitution.

He said, “There should be protocols for such purpose. It will not be permissible for children of the president to be moving around with the presidential limousines or cars. That will not be permissible due to the dignity of that office.

“For the daughter of the president to use presidential jet on a private tour is an abuse. I’m not aware of any law regulating it.”

 

