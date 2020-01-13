Persons Interested In Government Property Behind My Sentencing By Court –Runsewe

Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory had sentenced Runsewe to prison for allegedly refusing to obey a court order directing stay of proceedings in a suit bordering on the demolition of the Arts and Craft Village located in the Central Business District area of the FCT.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has stated that individuals interested in converting government property to personal use were behind his sentencing by a court.

Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory had sentenced Runsewe to prison for allegedly refusing to obey a court order directing stay of proceedings in a suit bordering on the demolition of the Arts and Craft Village located in the Central Business District area of the FCT.

The court held that the NCAC flouted the law and ordered the police to arrest Runsewe and hand him over to the Nigerian Correctional Service pending when he retraces his steps.

But reacting to the court’s verdict while speaking with journalists in Abuja, Runsewe said that he acted to protect and defend government property owned by NCAC and

He noted that some individuals with vested interest in the building wanted to acquire it for themselves, hence the reason they are trying to have him removed from office.

Runsewe said, “The property has been turned into a drug den for hooligans and criminals, a depot for illegal arms and sundry criminal activities, which turned the place to security threat not only to Abuja residents but to foreigners who visit the area.

“I wonder why some people are bent on converting government property to a haven of inappropriate engagement. That was why the police closed down the place.

“The Art and Craft Village belongs to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it does not belong to me but to the Nigerian people.

“I would be failing in my duties as a public officer and appointee of government if I cannot protect government property to which I was mandated to oversee.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Accountant Bags 18-year Jail Term For Defrauding Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal SERAP Drags State Governors To Court Over Payment Of Life Pensions To Former Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech After Recusing Self From Case, Judge Travels With Agba Jalingo's Case File
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Former Abia State Director Of Finance Claims Governor Kalu's Company Was Contracted To Import Clothing From Cotonou
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Clash Between Farmers And Herders Leaves Two Persons Dead In Edo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Finance JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Amotekun: A Good Start, Let’s Go For It, To Hell With Northerners’ Nonsense By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports I'm Buying Arsenal Football Club In 2021, Says Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Legal Practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, Condemns Usage Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Razes Furniture Market In Abuja, Destroys Valuables
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Children Not Authorised To Use Presidential Jets –Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Your Day Of Reckoning Very Near, El-Zakzaky’s Followers Tell President Buhari, Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad