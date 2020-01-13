Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m

Justice S.O. Nwaka held that the bank failed in its duty of care to Odutola and was thus liable for the injury that arose therefrom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2020

 

An Ikeja High Court has ordered Diamond Bank Plc to pay a Lagos-based legal practitioner, Adetokunbo Odutola, N25m as damages for unlawfully freezing his bank account.

Justice S.O. Nwaka held that the bank failed in its duty of care to Odutola and was thus liable for the injury that arose therefrom.

The court held as unacceptable the bank's contention that it froze the lawyer's account on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's instruction, noting that only a court could make such an order.

Justice Nwaka delivered the judgment in a suit marked LD/ADR/800/17 between Odutola as sole claimant and Diamond Bank as the sole defendant.

The suit originally involved three banks as defendants but the first and third defendants settled with the lawyer out of court, leaving Diamond as the remaining defendant.

In his statement of claim, Odutola, who represented himself, sought N25m against the bank as both special and general damages he incurred due to the bank's "negligence and breach of duty of care".

He averred that he "suffered embarrassment, hardship, disgrace and loss of income" following the unlawful freezing of his account.

In particular, the lawyer averred that a cheque he issued was rejected by the bank, his practice was financially affected and he had to resort to borrowing "N500,000 to repay N750,000" from a money lender.

The lawyer further stated that during the blockage, he was "engaged in a brief which would have earned him N10mi" but which he lost.

But Diamond Bank, through its counsel, Olatunji Muritala, countered that the cheque was dishonoured on November 29, 2016 when it got a letter from the EFCC asking it to place a lien on the customer's account.

It also challenged the claim for N25m on the ground that Odutola "failed to prove any economic loss suffered when his account was placed on Post No Debit".

The defendant urged the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety and refuse all reliefs sought, with substantial cost against the claimant.

In her judgment of December 16, 2019, the judge upheld the lawyer's claims.

Justice Nwaka held, "The bank went ahead to place PND on the account of the claimant on the instruction of the EFCC. The bank ought to have demanded from the EFCC an order of court to that effect.

"It is not in the power of the EFCC to authorise a PND on any customer's account. The EFCC must not usurp the powers of a court of law. The duty of care owed the claimant by the second defendant (Diamond Bank) is nothing but breached."

The judge said the bank's inaction of not demanding for an order of court or an official letter authorising it to place PND on the claimant's account “amounts to negligence. And this negligence is traced to the embarrassment and loss suffered by the claimant.

"This is a society whose affairs are supposed to be governed and conducted in accordance with the law. The EFCC and the bank taking law into their hands is nothing but shameful.

"I am satisfied that the claimant has proved his case on the preponderance of evidence and I so hold. Judgment is hereby entered for the claimant against the second defendant as per his claims."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Arts Persons Interested In Government Property Behind My Sentencing By Court –Runsewe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Accountant Bags 18-year Jail Term For Defrauding Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal SERAP Drags State Governors To Court Over Payment Of Life Pensions To Former Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech After Recusing Self From Case, Judge Travels With Agba Jalingo's Case File
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Former Abia State Director Of Finance Claims Governor Kalu's Company Was Contracted To Import Clothing From Cotonou
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Dismisses INEC’s Appeal Against Kogi SDP Candidate, Akpoti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Clash Between Farmers And Herders Leaves Two Persons Dead In Edo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Finance JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Finance Bill Into Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Nigeria's Anti-graft Agencies To Investigate Edo Governor, Obaseki, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Amotekun: A Good Start, Let’s Go For It, To Hell With Northerners’ Nonsense By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage As President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Uses Presidential Jet For Private Photography Trip Weeks After Ordering Unlawful Detention Of Innocent Citizen Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports I'm Buying Arsenal Football Club In 2021, Says Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Legal Practitioner, Jiti Ogunye, Condemns Usage Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Razes Furniture Market In Abuja, Destroys Valuables
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Children Not Authorised To Use Presidential Jets –Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Arts Persons Interested In Government Property Behind My Sentencing By Court –Runsewe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Your Day Of Reckoning Very Near, El-Zakzaky’s Followers Tell President Buhari, Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad