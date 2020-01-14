Court Dismisses Car Theft Case Against Naira Marley

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020

A magistrate court at the Tinubu area of Lagos State has thrown out charges filed by the police against music artiste, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, as well as his two brothers and cousin.

Recall that the police had charged Fashola to court over his alleged involvement in car theft.

Presiding over the case brought against the musician, Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias threw out the four counts after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the defendants.

Naira Marley, his two brothers , Idris Fashola  and Babatunde Fashola, and their cousin, Kunle Obere were the defendants in the case.

They were all charged with conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

Naira Marley was absent in court but the other defendants were present.

