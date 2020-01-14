Identities Of Four Seminarians Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna Revealed

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday when gunmen broke through the fence surrounding the living quarters of the seminary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020

 

The names and ages of four seminary students kidnapped by gunmen from the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna State, has been revealed.

Aid to Church in Need, an international Catholic charity, revealed the details of the four seminarians as Pius Kanwai (19), Peter Umenukor (23), Stephen Amos (23) and Michael Nnadi (18).

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday when gunmen broke through the fence surrounding the living quarters of the seminary.

It was gathered that the seminarians just started studying for priesthood when the incident happened. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arrests Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Femi Smokey, Governor Mimiko’s Brother-In-Law, Killed An Innocent Man In Akure
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Christianity Abuja Residents Offered N10,000, Soft Drinks Allegedly By COZA To Counter Timi Dakolo's #ChurchToo Protest
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Corruption Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
CRIME Immediately Arrest Senator Elisha Abbo For Assaulting Nursing Mother, Rights Group Tells Police
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
CRIME Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka Never Again By Prof Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bauchi, Benue and Plateau Appeals Indefinitely
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Open Fire On Shiite Members In Abuja, Injure Three
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Immigration System Crash At Nigerian Airports Leaves Passengers Stranded
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Kwara Government Bans Preaching In Public Schools
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sports I'm Buying Arsenal Football Club In 2021, Says Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Court Dismisses Car Theft Case Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Hospitalised In London Over Undisclosed Illness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Fixes January 20 For Judgment In Kano Governorship Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad