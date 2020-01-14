Identities Of Four Seminarians Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna Revealed

The names and ages of four seminary students kidnapped by gunmen from the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna State, has been revealed.

Aid to Church in Need, an international Catholic charity, revealed the details of the four seminarians as Pius Kanwai (19), Peter Umenukor (23), Stephen Amos (23) and Michael Nnadi (18).

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday when gunmen broke through the fence surrounding the living quarters of the seminary.

It was gathered that the seminarians just started studying for priesthood when the incident happened.