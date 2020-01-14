JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020



The Ogun State Government is set to appoint disgraced and sacked former lecturer of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, who was dismissed on allegations of gross misconduct, Prof Sidi Osho, as new Commissoner for Education in the state. 

Osho was one of the 19 commissioner-nominees submitted to the House of Assembly by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun. 

Her confirmation was however, delayed due to an April 18 letter titled ‘Dismissal from the service of the university’ signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mrs. O.A. Akinsanya.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Osho is now urgently seeking a letter from OOU with the intention of converting her sack to retirement in order to get confirmation from the Ogun State House of Assembly. 

The confirmation sitting will commence at 10:00am on Tuesday but it is unclear if the government of the state will go on with the confirmation despite her misconduct.
 

