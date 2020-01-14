Kwara Government Bans Preaching In Public Schools

According to the commissioner, no religious group was permitted to go to schools to engage in any form of religious activities during morning assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020

The Kwara State Government has banned religious groups from preaching in public schools across the state.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimoh Ahmed, directed that prayers should be said silently during morning assembly.

According to the commissioner, no religious group was permitted to go to schools to engage in any form of religious activities during morning assembly.

Further appealing to school heads to comply strictly to the directive, she said, “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning assembly.

“The ministry wants to say it categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engage in any religious activities during morning assembly.

“The ministry therefore directs that prayers should be said silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state.

“The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools.

“All principals, headteachers and education secretaries should take note.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education PHOTONEWS: Students Protest Over ASUU Strike In Akure
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education ASUU Strike: NANS Barricades Niger Bridge For Hours
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Governor Fashola Proposes Reduction In LASU Fees
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: LASU Students #Occupy Governor Fashola's Office Over Tuition Hike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Bayelsa Medical Students Decry Neglect In Russia, Have Not Received Stipends In 14 Months
Exclusive "We Are Starving And Dying" -- Bayelsa Medical Students In Russia Have Not Received Stipends In 14 Months
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Community Protests Government Hospital, After Death Of Detained Patient
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Wole Soyinka Never Again By Prof Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bauchi, Benue and Plateau Appeals Indefinitely
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports I'm Buying Arsenal Football Club In 2021, Says Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Immigration System Crash At Nigerian Airports Leaves Passengers Stranded
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Man Unlawfully Detained For Using SIM Card Previously Owned By President Buhari's Daughter Sue's DSS, MTN, Demand N500m Compensation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Hospitalised In London Over Undisclosed Illness
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Amotekun: A Good Start, Let’s Go For It, To Hell With Northerners’ Nonsense By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Unlawful Account Freeze: Court Orders Bank To Pay Lawyer N25m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Fixes January 20 For Judgment In Kano Governorship Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment Court Dismisses Car Theft Case Against Naira Marley
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad