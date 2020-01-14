Kwara Government Bans Preaching In Public Schools

The Kwara State Government has banned religious groups from preaching in public schools across the state.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimoh Ahmed, directed that prayers should be said silently during morning assembly.

According to the commissioner, no religious group was permitted to go to schools to engage in any form of religious activities during morning assembly.

Further appealing to school heads to comply strictly to the directive, she said, “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning assembly.

“The ministry wants to say it categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engage in any religious activities during morning assembly.

“The ministry therefore directs that prayers should be said silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state.

“The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools.

“All principals, headteachers and education secretaries should take note.”