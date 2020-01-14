Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bauchi, Benue and Plateau Appeals Indefinitely

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said that the court would communicate the new date to the parties involved in the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2020



The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the appeals challenging the results of governorship elections in Bauchi, Benue and Plateau states indefinitely.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja. 

He said that the court would communicate the new date to the parties involved in the case. 

The adjournment was to enable the apex court attend and give preference to the appeals that would expire on January 17 and 20 respectively. 

Addressing journalists, counsel to Plateau State governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Mike Ozekhome, said that the adjournment was at the instance of some critical appeals that must be determined between now and Friday.

He said that those appeals must be taken in line with the constitution's provision that stipulated the period and time frame for election petition.

Ozekhome said, "Those appeals that are expiring on 17 and 20 must be taken and given preference. 

"Our own for example the General J.T Useni Vs INEC and Lalong is expiring on January 28. So it should not rob shoulders in terms of time management with appeals that are expiring this Friday." 

He expressed displeasure at the lukewarm attitude of the government for not increasing the justices of Supreme Court to 21 instead of 15 sitting on those appeals. 

He said this would further reduce the workload on the panel of the court.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

