Amotekun: Ondo Governor Reminds Malami He Has No Power To Make Laws

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said in an interview with Channels Television that laws are not made in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Akeredolu, who was reacting to the pronouncement of the AGF, Abubakar Malami, that the creation of Amotekun was illegal, said the South-West number one citizens will respond when Malami provides relevant portions of the constitution that oppose the creation of the outfit.

He said, “One thing is clear, laws are not made in the office of the Attorney-General; he can only interpret the laws and give positions of government on matters relating to the law.

“When he comes out with relevant portions of the law on the matter, we will consider it and respond adequately as the law stipulates.”

Akeredolu, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said the governors had not yet met to discuss about the declaration of the AGF.

He added, “We have not met, but I can assure you that when we meet, we will adequately respond to the position of the AGF.”