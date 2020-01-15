EXCLUSIVE: Petroleum Equalisation Fund Manager, Goody Nnamdi, Indicted By EFCC For Fraud Returns To Position With Benefits Fully Paid

On December 20, 2019 a Federal High Court in Abuja granted final forfeiture of his property, which included a plaza and many residential properties in Abuja after the EFCC proved that the property where gotten from corrupt practices while in office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2020

Goody Nnadi google


Goody Nnadi, a General Manager of Corporate Services in Petroleum Equalisation Fund, who was indicted in December by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for corruption has been reinstated to his position with his benefits fully paid.

On December 20, 2019 a Federal High Court in Abuja granted final forfeiture of his property, which included a plaza and many residential properties in Abuja after the EFCC proved that the property where gotten from corrupt practices while in office. 

Nnadi, who has been declared as a corrupt public official by the court, was paid an upfront sum for 2020 amounting to N15,862,172.

He also received N61,343,402.06 from the Nigerian Government as monetisation for his mortgage loan.

Nnadi, SaharaReporters gathered was being shielded by powerful forces within the Presidency, making it impossible for the board of the PEF to suspend him.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Not Issue Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma Yet -INEC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: Ignore Malami, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Tell South-West Governors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Go Back To Sleep, Amotekun Is Here To Stay, Wole Soyinka Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Not Illegal, Fani-Kayode Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News ALERT: Mob Riot Ongoing In Jakande, Lekki, Citizens Getting Attacked And Robbed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Not Issue Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma Yet -INEC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: Ignore Malami, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Tell South-West Governors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Go Back To Sleep, Amotekun Is Here To Stay, Wole Soyinka Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Not Illegal, Fani-Kayode Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Imo Gets New Governor As Uzodinma Is Inaugurated
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: Ondo Governor Reminds Malami He Has No Power To Make Laws
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Malami, Go To Hell! By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers React To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Forced To Work Without Pay In Lebanon Regains Freedom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad