EXCLUSIVE: Petroleum Equalisation Fund Manager, Goody Nnamdi, Indicted By EFCC For Fraud Returns To Position With Benefits Fully Paid

Goody Nnadi



Goody Nnadi, a General Manager of Corporate Services in Petroleum Equalisation Fund, who was indicted in December by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for corruption has been reinstated to his position with his benefits fully paid.

On December 20, 2019 a Federal High Court in Abuja granted final forfeiture of his property, which included a plaza and many residential properties in Abuja after the EFCC proved that the property where gotten from corrupt practices while in office.

Nnadi, who has been declared as a corrupt public official by the court, was paid an upfront sum for 2020 amounting to N15,862,172.

He also received N61,343,402.06 from the Nigerian Government as monetisation for his mortgage loan.

Nnadi, SaharaReporters gathered was being shielded by powerful forces within the Presidency, making it impossible for the board of the PEF to suspend him.

