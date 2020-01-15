Go Back To Sleep, Amotekun Is Here To Stay, Wole Soyinka Tells Nigerian Government

The Nigerian Government on Tuesday declared the outfit illegal, saying the power to provide security lies on the executive list only and not on the concurrent list.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2020

 

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has said that the regional security of South-West states, "Amotekun", which was created to protect citizens in the area due to government failure to do so, has come to stay.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Soyinka said, “Those who said Amotekun is illegal should go back to sleep. 

"Amotekun has come to stay. I even think we should start moving from Amotekun to Awosikun. Let’s deal with the issue of hunger.”
 

