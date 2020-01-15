Imo: Supreme Court Judgment Final But Unpalatable To Loser -Ozekhome

Mike Ozekhome



Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has said that anyone disappointed or dissatisfied can only appeal to God Almighty because judgment from the Supreme Court is final.

Ozekhome disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday while reacting to the judgment in Imo State governorship election.

According to him, “Supreme Court is the final court of the land.That is why it is called the apex court.Once it settles a dispute, it becomes final for all times. Anyone who is disappointed or dissatisfied can only appeal to God Almighty.

“In governorship election matters, it constitutes a full panel of seven justices to hear it, in place of five justices of the Court of Appeal that hears a governorship election petition.

"As the apex court itself once famously declared in Adegoke Motors Case,"the Supreme Court is final in the sense of real finality."



The legal practitioner berated the electoral body for not conducting a credible election, which has now resorted to packaging and delivering both presidents and governors against the wish and choice of the electorates at the poll.

