Imo: Supreme Court Judgment Final But Unpalatable To Loser -Ozekhome

The legal practitioner berated the electoral body for not conducting a credible election, which has now resorted to packaging and delivering both presidents and governors against the wish and choice of the electorates at the poll.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2020

Mike Ozekhome


Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has said that anyone disappointed or dissatisfied can only appeal to God Almighty because judgment from the Supreme Court is final.

Ozekhome disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday while reacting to the judgment in Imo State governorship election.

According to him, “Supreme Court is the final court of the land.That is why it is called the apex court.Once it settles a dispute, it becomes final for all times. Anyone who is disappointed or dissatisfied can only appeal to God Almighty.

“In governorship election matters, it constitutes a full panel of seven justices to hear it, in place of five justices of the Court of Appeal that hears a governorship election petition. 

"As the apex court itself once famously declared in Adegoke Motors Case,"the Supreme Court is final in the sense of real finality." 

The legal practitioner berated the electoral body for not conducting a credible election, which has now resorted to packaging and delivering both presidents and governors against the wish and choice of the electorates at the poll.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers React To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bauchi, Benue and Plateau Appeals Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Slams Supreme Court Ruling Pronouncing Uzodinma As Imo Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers React To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Anxiety As Ihedioha, Tambuwal Await Judgment At Supreme Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Open Fire On Shiite Members In Abuja, Injure Three
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ogun Government Insist On Appointing Disgraced, Sacked University Don As Education Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Immigration System Crash At Nigerian Airports Leaves Passengers Stranded
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Bauchi, Benue and Plateau Appeals Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Wole Soyinka Never Again By Prof Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Identities Of Four Seminarians Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna Revealed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Slams Supreme Court Ruling Pronouncing Uzodinma As Imo Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nobody Can Sue Us, Agriculture Ministry Tells Court, ENetSuD
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Supreme Court Should Have Ordered Fresh Election In Imo –Rights Lawyer, Abdul Mahmud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad