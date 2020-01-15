JUST IN: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma



The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented Certificate of Returns to Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State.

The electoral commission presented the certificate to Uzodinma in line with the order of the court.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

The court also ordered that INEC should withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha and issue Uzodinma a fresh one.

Delivering the ruling, the court held that INEC had cancelled some electoral votes in polling units Uzodinma had won.

