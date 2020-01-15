Nigerian Forced To Work Without Pay In Lebanon Regains Freedom

A Nigerian mother, who was forced to become a home help without pay in Lebanon, has regained her freedom.

Gloria Bright left her two children on October 25, 2019 to teach English in the Middle-East country but found a different job description awaiting her.

She said, “The experience wasn’t a nice one in Lebanon; they take advantage of some ladies. I just want to thank God for bringing me back home safely.

“I left October 25, 2019 to work and I was told that I’ll teach English to the children there but when I got there, it was a housemaid work.”

Her version of the tale has however, been denied by a representative of the travel agency that processed her departure.

Channels Television quoted Adetuni Sanusi as saying that Bright knew what awaited her and was fully compliant.

She stated, “When she got to Lebanon, we kept in touch with her, she was in communication with us, the agency and that she was happy that everything is going fine and the family she was working for are fine.

“I was shocked to hear her say that she was asked to go over there to teach in Lebanon.”

Bright’s rescue comes less than a week after another Nigerian trafficked to the country was set free.