Nigerian Forced To Work Without Pay In Lebanon Regains Freedom

Gloria Bright left her two children on October 25, 2019 to teach English in the Middle-East country but found a different job description awaiting her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2020

 

 

google

 

A Nigerian mother, who was forced to become a home help without pay in Lebanon, has regained her freedom.

Gloria Bright left her two children on October 25, 2019 to teach English in the Middle-East country but found a different job description awaiting her.

She said, “The experience wasn’t a nice one in Lebanon; they take advantage of some ladies. I just want to thank God for bringing me back home safely.

“I left October 25, 2019 to work and I was told that I’ll teach English to the children there but when I got there, it was a housemaid work.”

Her version of the tale has however, been denied by a representative of the travel agency that processed her departure.

Channels Television quoted Adetuni Sanusi as saying that Bright knew what awaited her and was fully compliant.

She stated, “When she got to Lebanon, we kept in touch with her, she was in communication with us, the agency and that she was happy that everything is going fine and the family she was working for are fine.

“I was shocked to hear her say that she was asked to go over there to teach in Lebanon.”

Bright’s rescue comes less than a week after another Nigerian trafficked to the country was set free.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Not Issue Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma Yet -INEC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: Ignore Malami, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Tell South-West Governors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Go Back To Sleep, Amotekun Is Here To Stay, Wole Soyinka Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Not Illegal, Fani-Kayode Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News ALERT: Mob Riot Ongoing In Jakande, Lekki, Citizens Getting Attacked And Robbed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why Supreme Court Upturned Ihedioha's Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Not Issue Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma Yet -INEC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: Ignore Malami, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Tell South-West Governors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Go Back To Sleep, Amotekun Is Here To Stay, Wole Soyinka Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Not Illegal, Fani-Kayode Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun: Ondo Governor Reminds Malami He Has No Power To Make Laws
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics New Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Freezes State Accounts
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers React To Supreme Court Ruling On Ihedioha
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Imo Gets New Governor As Uzodinma Is Inaugurated
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Malami, Go To Hell! By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad