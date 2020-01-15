PDP Slams Supreme Court Ruling Pronouncing Uzodinma As Imo Governor

The party added that it is still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the ruling by the Supreme Court sacking Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

The apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to give Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress a Certificate of Return.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, asserted that it is difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC, who came fourth in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Ihedioha that scored 276,404 votes.

It said, “The Peoples Democratic Party is surprised at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo State governorship election. It is yet another very sad commentary on our nation’s democratic order.

“It is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo State is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.

“The people of Imo State are now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they cannot identify with and which cannot connect with them, having not emanated from them.”

The PDP also posited that the ruling by the court would jeopardise the achievements already made by Ihedioha.

It also urged the people to remain calm and await further directives by the party.

 

