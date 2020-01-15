We'll Not Issue Certificate Of Return To Uzodinma Yet -INEC

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday declared Uzodinma as winner of the March 2019 governorship election in Imo State and ordered the electoral body to issue him a Certificate of Return immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2020

Hope Uzodinma


The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it cannot issue Certificate of Return to Senator Hope Uzodinma until it has received a court order.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Wednesday said that the commission will issue the Certificate of Return to him as soon as it is served with the enrolled order.

Oyekanmi said, "Please be informed that the commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgment, therefore we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. 

"However, once the commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued."

