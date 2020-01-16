Government Has Stopped Investigation To Find My Daughter's Killers, Says Fasoranti

Pa Rebuen Fasoranti



Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, has accused the Nigerian Government of abandoning the case of the killing of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

Olakunrin, 58, was killed in July 2019 by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen while trying to escape kidnap on the Benin-Ore Expressway on her way to Lagos.

Pa Fasoranti explained that the investigation to unravel the killers of his daughter in order to bring the perpetrators to book has been deliberately halted by the Presidency.

He expressed his feelings while speaking with journalists in Akure, Ondo State, on Thursday.

According to him, security agencies have been informing the family that "authorities" from above have asked them to stop further investigation into the case till another notice.

He said, “The case of my daughter, they normally should have done something very quickly, but the police said they were asked not to do it.

“We were very enthusiastic that the police would do something about it, we asked the police to do something about it but they came back to tell us they were asked not to do it. They told us they were asked to stop.

“Nigerian Government said the investigation should not be done. I wouldn’t know why they said that but I was very disappointed and embarrassed myself.

"As family members, we feel very bad and hopeless because there is nothing we can do and I got in touch with the Presidency but got a definite no; that is very disturbing.

“If a Head of State can say a thing like that, knowing fully well that the lady was killed without any defence, he should know our feeling about it."

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, could not be reached for comments on the issue when contacted by our correspondent as his telephone numbers failed to connect.