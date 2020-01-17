Lagos Task Force Injures Motorcyclist, Woman During Raid

Rather than tend to the victims, the task force officials seized the motorcycle and left the rider and woman reeling in pains from injuries sustained.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020


The Lagos State Task Force on Thursday at about 09:45am knocked down a commercial motorcyclist and a female passenger along Charity bus-stop, Oshodi, during a routine raid. 

Rather than tend to the victims, the task force officials seized the motorcycle and left the rider and woman reeling in pains from injuries sustained. 

"I was shocked by this human terror I just witnessed in broad daylight, and I will not be able to live well as a human if I didn’t do anything about this horrific incident.  Rider

"While the lady was taken to the hospital, I had to go to task force office at Bolade alongside the motorcycle rider, Celestine.

"They didn’t allow me access when they saw Celestine with me. 

"After making a statement, they threatened to detain me or even seize my phone. That was how terrible the experience was," an eyewitness, Mr Ishola, told SaharaReporters. 

Management of the task force could not be reached for comments as of the time of this report. 
 

