Missing Toddler: Court Fails To Grant Bail To Ondo Prophet, Remains In Custody

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020

Alfa Babatunde

Babatunde Alfa, founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, has been sent back to prison custody after failing to secure a bail in the case of a missing one-year-old boy, Eniola Gold Kolawole. 

The little boy had on November 10, 2019 went missing during a Sunday service held at the church located at the Oshinle Quarters, Akure.  

Alfa was remanded by the Chief Magistrate Court, Oke Eda, on Friday at the resumed hearing of the case of the missing boy.  

The prophet was docked alongside six other members of his church. 

The members include Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode. 

Another suspect, Peter Anjorin is said to be at large after being accused by prosecution of tampering with evidence relating to the case. 

On December 23, 2019, the Department of State Services had dragged Alfa and the six suspects to court after spending two weeks in custody.

They were earlier arraigned for six counts bordering on felony, conspiracy and aiding the kidnap of the toddler at the headquarters of the church. 

At the court on Friday, Director of Public Prosecution hinted of an application for bail on the case at the court after it was agreed that the magistrate had no jurisdiction to hear the matter. 

Counsel to the the defendant, Barrister Olusola Oke, had argued that there are no evidences linking the prophet to the offences relating to the case.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate, Charity Adeyanju, ordered that the prophet and the other suspects be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre until February 5, 2020 pending the hearing on notice of the case at the High court. 

