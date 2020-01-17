One Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

The building, which collapsed on Friday, was situated at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020

 

An unidentified man has been trapped as  uncompleted three-storey building collapsed in Okota area of Lagos.

The building, which collapsed on Friday, was situated  at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota.

Confirming the incident, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who revealed that efforts were ongoing to rescue the yet-to-be identified man trapped under the collapsed building.

Further stating that the impact of the collapse affected other adjacent structures around the scene of the incident, Dr Osanyintolu added that once the recovery operation was completed, the remaining parts of the collapsed building would undergo a controlled demolition exercise.

 He said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three-storey building approaching completion had collapsed.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and we have commenced a rescue operation.

“The impact of the collapse has affected the adjacent structures but the resultant crowd is under control.

“Extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing using all emergency light tools at our disposal. Once completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a controlled demolition exercise.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Is Illegal, Will Ruin South-West 2023 Presidency Chances –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money President Buhari Appoints Kingsley Obiora As Central Bank Deputy Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria, Five Other West African Countries Condemn Renaming Of CFA Franc To ECO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Is Illegal, Will Ruin South-West 2023 Presidency Chances –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Where Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Can Amotekun Really Cost South-West 2023 Presidency As Miyetti Allah Warned? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money President Buhari Appoints Kingsley Obiora As Central Bank Deputy Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Imo Gubernatorial Judgment: When Number Four Became Number One By Achike Chude
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, Five Other West African Countries Condemn Renaming Of CFA Franc To ECO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Ladies Trafficked To Lebanon Begs To Return Home After Nigerian Embassy Rejects Them
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting, Plans to Protest Ihedioha's Removal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami: Bring It On... Or Go To Blazes! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad