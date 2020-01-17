One Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

An unidentified man has been trapped as uncompleted three-storey building collapsed in Okota area of Lagos.

The building, which collapsed on Friday, was situated at 12 Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota.

Confirming the incident, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who revealed that efforts were ongoing to rescue the yet-to-be identified man trapped under the collapsed building.

Further stating that the impact of the collapse affected other adjacent structures around the scene of the incident, Dr Osanyintolu added that once the recovery operation was completed, the remaining parts of the collapsed building would undergo a controlled demolition exercise.

He said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a three-storey building approaching completion had collapsed.

“An adult male is presently trapped under the rubble and we have commenced a rescue operation.

“The impact of the collapse has affected the adjacent structures but the resultant crowd is under control.

“Extrication and recovery of the trapped man is ongoing using all emergency light tools at our disposal. Once completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a controlled demolition exercise.”