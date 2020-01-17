PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting, Plans to Protest Ihedioha's Removal

Secondus said that the mandate given to the party by Imo electorates had been snatched from them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2020

 

Following the sack of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor by the Supreme Court, the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday held an emergency National Executive Committee meeting to deliberate on the next line of action.

The party’s National Chairman, Uche Second us, who spoke during the emergency NEC meeting on Friday, proposed that the party embarks on a protest against the judgment of the apex court that sacked Ihedioha.

Secondus said that the mandate given to the party by Imo electorates had been snatched from them.

According to him, the declaration of the court producing candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodinma, as Imo State governor was a miscarriage of justice.

Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubrin, who also expressed his displeasure, said Nigeria is at ‘war.’

He stated that the party had not recovered from the alleged injustice.

He said, “Nigeria is getting to an end if we continue this way.”

Also, the 2019 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the party and the G34 fought and brought democracy to Nigeria.

He said, “Our party governed very well from 1999 to 2015. As true democrats, we handed over party to the ruling party, hoping that it will deepen democracy, alas we have been disappointed.”

Atiku called for the constitution of a committee to review what happened at the last election and make necessary recommendations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Is Illegal, Will Ruin South-West 2023 Presidency Chances –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money President Buhari Appoints Kingsley Obiora As Central Bank Deputy Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria, Five Other West African Countries Condemn Renaming Of CFA Franc To ECO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Removes Ifeanyi Ubah As Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Is Illegal, Will Ruin South-West 2023 Presidency Chances –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Àmòtékùn: Where Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Defend Your Ancestral Land, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Tell Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Can Amotekun Really Cost South-West 2023 Presidency As Miyetti Allah Warned? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours To Disclose Position On Amotekun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money President Buhari Appoints Kingsley Obiora As Central Bank Deputy Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Imo Gubernatorial Judgment: When Number Four Became Number One By Achike Chude
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, Five Other West African Countries Condemn Renaming Of CFA Franc To ECO
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Ladies Trafficked To Lebanon Begs To Return Home After Nigerian Embassy Rejects Them
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Malami: Bring It On... Or Go To Blazes! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Military Attacks Bayelsa Community Over Killing Of Personnel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad