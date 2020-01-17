PDP Holds Emergency NEC Meeting, Plans to Protest Ihedioha's Removal

Following the sack of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor by the Supreme Court, the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday held an emergency National Executive Committee meeting to deliberate on the next line of action.

The party’s National Chairman, Uche Second us, who spoke during the emergency NEC meeting on Friday, proposed that the party embarks on a protest against the judgment of the apex court that sacked Ihedioha.

Secondus said that the mandate given to the party by Imo electorates had been snatched from them.

According to him, the declaration of the court producing candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodinma, as Imo State governor was a miscarriage of justice.

Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubrin, who also expressed his displeasure, said Nigeria is at ‘war.’

He stated that the party had not recovered from the alleged injustice.

He said, “Nigeria is getting to an end if we continue this way.”

Also, the 2019 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the party and the G34 fought and brought democracy to Nigeria.

He said, “Our party governed very well from 1999 to 2015. As true democrats, we handed over party to the ruling party, hoping that it will deepen democracy, alas we have been disappointed.”

Atiku called for the constitution of a committee to review what happened at the last election and make necessary recommendations.