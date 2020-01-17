Petrol Tanker Explodes In Onitsha

A petrol tanker on Friday exploded at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in the state said the tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol with no registration number caught fire about 2:30am.

No casualty was recorded.

He said, “The tanker caught fire due to electrical fault in the engine of the vehicle.

“But fire servicemen, FRSC officials and policemen responded promptly and the fire was extinguished. No casualty or injury was recorded.

“Officers of the FRSC are diverting traffic and cordoning the scene to avoid running into the carcass and the fire service vehicles.”